Skip to main content

Watch: John Calipari Speaks Following Florida A&M Win

Kentucky head coach John Calipari spoke to the media following the No. 19 Wildcats' 88-68 win over Florida A&M in the Unity Series on Wednesday night. 

Calipari talked his team's toughness, where they stand entering SEC play, honoring the late Reggie Warford and more. 

The entire presser can be seen above. 

More on the victory here.

Scroll to Continue

Read More

Want the latest on national football and basketball recruiting, including Cats targets? Head over to SI All-American for the latest news, blogs, and updates about the nation's best prospects.

Sports Illustrated also offers insight, information and up to the minute details for gamblers. Check it out here.

In This Article (1)

Kentucky Wildcats
Kentucky Wildcats

mbb_coach_calipari_-_famu_postgame.mp4 (720p)
Men's Basketball

Watch: John Calipari Speaks Following Florida A&M Win

By Wildcats Today Staff
USATSI_19665999_168390308_lowres
Men's Basketball

Cason Wallace's Efficient Shooting Night Drives No. 19 Kentucky to 88-68 Win Over Florida A&M

By Hunter Shelton
USATSI_19576171_168390308_lowres
Men's Basketball

Pre-Game Report: Chris Livingston, Lance Ware Starting Against Florida A&M

By Wildcats Today Staff
USATSI_19640489_168390308_lowres
Men's Basketball

Get to Know: Florida A&M Continues Rigorous Schedule in Lexington

By Hunter Shelton
USATSI_18724359_168390308_lowres
Recruiting

Kentucky Football 2023 Early Signing Period Tracker

By Hunter Shelton
USATSI_19364543_168390308_lowres (1)
Football

Kentucky Football 2022-23 Transfer Portal Tracker

By Wildcats Today Staff
USATSI_19200611_168390308_lowres (1)
Football

Everything Mark Stoops Said at Early Signing Day Presser

By Wildcats Today Staff
fb_coach_stoops_-_signing_day_press_conference_-_21_december_2022_-_12-05-50_pm.mp4 (720p)
Football

Watch: Mark Stoops Signing Day Press Conference

By Wildcats Today Staff