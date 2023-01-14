WATCH: John Calipari Speaks Following Tennessee Victory

Kentucky coach John Calipari spoke to the media following his Wildcats' improbable 63-56 victory over the No. 5 Tennessee Volunteers inside Thompson-Boling Arena.

The win snapped a two-game losing streak against UT and a two-game skid for the Cats in the 2022-23 regular season. The win improved UK's record to 11-6 (2-3 SEC) while dropping the Vols to 14-3 (4-1).

Kentucky will return home to welcome the Georgia Bulldogs to Rupp Arena on Tuesday, Jan. 17. Tipoff is set for 9 p.m. EST and will air on the SEC Network.

