Skip to main content

WATCH: John Calipari Speaks Following Tennessee Victory

Kentucky coach John Calipari spoke to the media following his Wildcats' improbable 63-56 victory over the No. 5 Tennessee Volunteers inside Thompson-Boling Arena. 

The win snapped a two-game losing streak against UT and a two-game skid for the Cats in the 2022-23 regular season. The win improved UK's record to 11-6 (2-3 SEC) while dropping the Vols to 14-3 (4-1). 

Kentucky will return home to welcome the Georgia Bulldogs to Rupp Arena on Tuesday, Jan. 17. Tipoff is set for 9 p.m. EST and will air on the SEC Network. 

MORE ON THE WIN IN KNOXVILLE HERE.

Scroll to Continue

Read More

Want the latest on national football and basketball recruiting, including Cats targets? Head over to SI All-American for the latest news, blogs, and updates about the nation's best prospects.

Sports Illustrated also offers insight, information and up to the minute details for gamblers. Check it out here.

In This Article (2)

Kentucky Wildcats
Kentucky Wildcats
Tennessee Volunteers
Tennessee Volunteers

mbb_coach_calipari_-__tennessee_postgame.mp4 (720p)
Men's Basketball

WATCH: John Calipari Speaks Following Tennessee Victory

By Wildcats Today Staff
IMG_5180
Men's Basketball

WATCH: Antonio Reeves, Jacob Toppin Speak Following Win Over No. 5 Tennessee

By Wildcats Today Staff
USATSI_19788914_168390308_lowres
Men's Basketball

Kentucky Stuns No. 5 Tennessee in Knoxville for Season-Saving 63-56 Victory

By Hunter Shelton
USATSI_19761955_168390308_lowres
Men's Basketball

Pregame Report: Daimion Collins OUT, Sahvir Wheeler QUESTIONABLE, Cason Wallace, Jacob Toppin IN Against Tennessee

By Hunter Shelton
USATSI_19183488_168390308_lowres
Recruiting

4-Star Running Back Jamarion Wilcox Commits to Kentucky

By Hunter Shelton
USATSI_17697382_168390308_lowres
Men's Basketball

Kentucky Opens as Huge Underdog to No. 5 Tennessee

By Wildcats Today Staff
USATSI_19704527_168390308_lowres
Men's Basketball

Report: Cason Wallace Expected to Play Against No. 5 Tennessee

By Wildcats Today Staff
USATSI_7650892_168390308_lowres
Men's Basketball

It's All About the Details for Bruiser Flint as Kentucky Looks to Turn Season Around Against No. 5 Tennessee

By Hunter Shelton