Watch: John Calipari Speaks Following Win Over Louisville

Kentucky basketball head coach John Calipari spoke to the media following the Wildcats' 86-63 victory over the Louisville Cardinals on Saturday afternoon. 

The win improves UK to 9-4 on the season while dropping the Cards to 2-12. You can watch the press conference above: 

Kentucky Wildcats
