Watch: John Calipari Speaks at Kentucky MBB Media Day

Kentucky head coach John Calipari spoke for a half-hour on Tuesday afternoon at Men's Basketball Media Day.

The legendary skipper is entering his 14th season at the helm of the Wildcats. As he always does, Calipari told stories and poked fun, all while praising and criticizing his roster as the team prepares for their season opener on Nov. 7 against Howard.

Calipari's entire press conference can be viewed above.

Wildcats Today will have updates on scheduling, injuries, updates and more on Kentucky Basketball as the Cats near the start of their 2022-23 season.

