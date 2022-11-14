Skip to main content

Watch: John Calipari Speaks to Media Ahead of Champions Classic

Kentucky head coach John Calipari spoke to the media on Monday afternoon ahead of the No. 4 Wildcats' Champions Classic matchup against Michigan State on Tuesday night in Indianapolis. 

Calipari spoke on the health status of Oscar Tshiewbe, what he saw out of the Spartans in their loss to Gonzaga over the weekend, playing with a roster that hasn't practiced much together and more. 

The entire press conference can be seen above.

Want the latest on national football and basketball recruiting, including Cats targets? Head over to SI All-American for the latest news, blogs, and updates about the nation's best prospects.

Want the latest on national football and basketball recruiting, including Cats targets? Head over to SI All-American for the latest news, blogs, and updates about the nation's best prospects.

