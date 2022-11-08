Watch: John Calipari Talks 95-63 Win over Howard

Kentucky head coach John Calipari spoke to the media following the No. 4 Wildcats' 95-63 win over the Howard Bison.

Calipari talked Cason Wallace's performance in the absence of Sahvir Wheeler, how he'll have to divvy out minutes when his entire roster is healthy, what's impressed him about Antonio Reeves and more.

The entire press conference can be seen above.

Kentucky Basketball News and Stories

