Watch: John Calipari Talks Exhibition Win Over Kentucky State

Kentucky head coach John Calipari spoke to the media following the Wildcats' 111-53 win over Kentucky State on Thursday night. 

Calipari spoke on the unfortunate situation surrounding the passing of sophomore Daimion Collins' father, Ben. He also talked what he saw on the court from the Wildcats, the health statuses of Oscar Tshiebwe, Sahvir Wheeler and more. 

The entire press conference can be seen above. 

