WATCH: Kentucky Assistant KT Turner Speaks Ahead of Ole Miss Matchup

Kentucky basketball assistant coach KT Turner spoke to reporters on Monday morning before the Wildcats made their way down to Oxford to take on the Ole Miss Rebels on Tuesday night.

The presser can be seen above:

More on Kentucky's loss to Kansas HERE.

Kentucky is leaving the KU loss with optimism. More HERE.

Everything John Calipari said after the defeat can be found HERE.

WATCH: Tshiebwe, Reeves and Toppin talk KU defeat.

Want the latest on national football and basketball recruiting, including Cats targets? Head over to SI All-American for the latest news, blogs, and updates about the nation's best prospects.

Sports Illustrated also offers insight, information and up to the minute details for gamblers. Check it out here.