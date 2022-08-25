Watch: Oscar Tshiebwe Announces NIL Partnership With WinStar Farm Racehorse

It's been quiet on the basketball front for Kentucky since the team returned from the Bahamas a couple of weeks ago. While the team was overseas, reigning unanimous National Player of the Year and fan-favorite Oscar Tshiebwe was finally able to pounce on his NIL goldmine that's been awaiting him, as he didn't have to abide by the restrictions of his student visa.

Today we finally got a look at one of Tshiebwe's new partnerships, as the big man released a video announcing a deal with WinStar Farm, supporting its racehorse Life Is Good.

Expect this to be one of many video's rolling out from the superstar center over the course of the year, as the most marketable male player in college athletics gears up for one more season in Lexington.

