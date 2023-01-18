Skip to main content

WATCH: Oscar Tshiebwe, Cason Wallace, Antonio Reeves Post 85-71 Win Over Georgia

Kentucky center Oscar Tshiebwe and guards Cason Wallace and Antonio Reeves spoke to reporters following the Wildcats' 85-71 win over the Georgia Bulldogs on Tuesday night inside Rupp Arena. 

Tshiebwe hauled in a career-high 37 points and 24 rebounds, sparking the second-half run that propelled UK to victory. 

Wallace added 17 points on 7-11 shooting while Reeves added 11 of his own. 

The media scrums can be seen above: 

More on the big win over the Bulldogs here.

