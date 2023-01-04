Skip to main content

Watch: Oscar Tshiebwe, Jacob Toppin, Sahvir Wheeler Speak Following LSU Win

Kentucky center Oscar Tshiebwe, forward Jacob Toppin and point guard Sahvir Wheeler spoke to the media following the Wildcats' 74-71 win over LSU on Tuesday night inside Rupp Arena. 

The media scrums can be seen above. 

More on the win over LSU here.

Game notes from the victory here

