Watch: Sahvir Wheeler, Adou Thiero Speak With Media Ahead of LSU

Kentucky guard Sahvir Wheeler and forward Adou Thiero spoke with reporters ahead of the Wildcats' matchup against LSU on Tuesday night inside Rupp Arena. 

Wheeler spoke on the importance of mental health as a basketball player, seeing Jacob Toppin succeed, playing time and more. 

Thiero spoke on adjusting to his role, Kentucky learning to have fun as a team again and more. 

The media scrums can be seen above: 

More on Wheeler and Thiero's comments here.

Three takeaways from the win over Louisville can be found here.

Game notes from the win over Louisville can be found here.

Everything Calipari said after the game can be found here.

