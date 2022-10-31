Watch: Toppin, Wallace, Fredrick Speak After Kentucky's 56-38 Exhibition Win Over Missouri Western State

Kentucky forward Jacob Toppin and guards Cason Wallace and CJ Fredrick spoke to the media following the Wildcats' win over Missouri Western State on Sunday night.

Toppin talked the team's growth defensively, his improvement as a jump shooter and more. His scrum can be viewed above.

Wallace led the team in rebounds as a guard. He talked his tenacity as a defender, what goes into his playstyle and more:

Fredrick spoke on how he felt after playing a full game, his shooting stroke, whether or not he's an underrated defender and more:

For what head coach John Calipari said after the game, click here.

Want the latest on national football and basketball recruiting, including Cats targets? Head over to SI All-American for the latest news, blogs, and updates about the nation's best prospects.

Sports Illustrated also offers insight, information and up to the minute details for gamblers. Check it out here.