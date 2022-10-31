Skip to main content

Watch: Toppin, Wallace, Fredrick Speak After Kentucky's 56-38 Exhibition Win Over Missouri Western State

Kentucky forward Jacob Toppin and guards Cason Wallace and CJ Fredrick spoke to the media following the Wildcats' win over Missouri Western State on Sunday night. 

Toppin talked the team's growth defensively, his improvement as a jump shooter and more. His scrum can be viewed above. 

Wallace led the team in rebounds as a guard. He talked his tenacity as a defender, what goes into his playstyle and more: 

Scroll to Continue

Read More

Fredrick spoke on how he felt after playing a full game, his shooting stroke, whether or not he's an underrated defender and more: 

For what head coach John Calipari said after the game, click here.

Want the latest on national football and basketball recruiting, including Cats targets? Head over to SI All-American for the latest news, blogs, and updates about the nation's best prospects.

Sports Illustrated also offers insight, information and up to the minute details for gamblers. Check it out here.

In This Article (1)

Kentucky Wildcats
Kentucky Wildcats

Cason post MWS
Men's Basketball

Watch: Toppin, Wallace, Fredrick Speak After Kentucky's 56-38 Exhibition Win Over Missouri Western State

By Wildcats Today Staff
Cal post MWS
Men's Basketball

Watch: John Calipari Talks 56-38 Exhibition Win Over Missouri Western State

By Wildcats Today Staff
USATSI_19332786_168390308_lowres
Men's Basketball

Calipari Provides No Immediate Update on Sahvir Wheeler's Injury

By Hunter Shelton
USATSI_19333028_168390308_lowres
Men's Basketball

Three Quick Takeaways from Kentucky's 56-38 Exhibition Win Over Missouri Western State

By Hunter Shelton
USATSI_19232721_168390308_lowres
Men's Basketball

Pre-Game Report: Tshiebwe Not Warming Up, Daimion Collins Starting vs. Missouri Western State

By Hunter Shelton
USATSI_19259232_168390308_lowres (1)
Men's Basketball

Calipari Looking for Defense and Hustle from Kentucky Against Missouri Western State

By Hunter Shelton
USATSI_16767339_168390308_lowres
Football

Opening Betting line Has Kentucky as Slight Favorite on Road Against Missouri

By Wildcats Today Staff
USATSI_19327191_168390308_lowres
Football

Kentucky Crashes Out of AP Poll, Down to No. 24 in Latest Coaches Poll After Loss to Tennessee

By Wildcats Today Staff