Watch: Toppin, Wheeler, Onyenso Talk 77-52 Win Over Duquesne

Kentucky forwards Jacob Toppin and Ugonna Onyenso, as well as guard Sahvir Wheeler spoke to the media following the No. 4 Wildcats' 77-52 win over Duquesne on Friday night. 

Toppin talked his struggles shooting the basketball, how he can improve, Onyenso's dominance and more. 

Wheeler talked his season debut, playing with Cason Wallace in the backcourt, how the team can improve ahead of the Michigan State matchup and more. 

Onyenso touched on how he feels he's progressing offensively, what he can get better at and more through two games in the regular season. 

Toppin's media scrum can be seen above, while Wheeler and Onyenso's can be seen below: 

Wildcats Today will have post-game coverage of No. 4 Kentucky's second win of the regular season. 

