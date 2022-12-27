Skip to main content

Watch: UK Assistant Coach KT Turner Speaks to Media Ahead of Mizzou Matchup

Kentucky assistant coach KT Turner spoke to reporters on Tuesday afternoon, previewing the No. 19 Wildcats' upcoming game against the Missouri Tigers on Wednesday night in Columbia. 

Turner spoke on what the Tigers do well, keys to victory, how Adou Thiero and Chris Livingston are progressing, the message coaches are giving Jacob Toppin and more. 

The entire press conference can be seen above. 

Kentucky Wildcats
Kentucky Wildcats

