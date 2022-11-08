Skip to main content

Watch: Wallace, Fredrick, Reeves Talk 95-63 Win Over Howard

Kentucky guards Cason Wallace, CJ Fredrick and Antonio Reeves spoke to the media following the No. 4 Wildcats' 95-63 win over the Howard Bison. 

  • Wallace: 15 pts, 9 asts, 8 rebs
  • Reeves: 22 pts, 6 made 3-pointers 
  • Fredrick: 20 pts, 3 rebs, 3 asts

Wallace's media scrum can be viewed above, while Reeves' Fredrick's can be found below: 

For what head coach John Calipari said post-game, click here.

