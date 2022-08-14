Wildcats Prevail in Toughest Test of Big Blue Bahamas Tour

In its fourth game in five days, Kentucky was finally tested inside the Baha Mar convention center in Nassau, fighting past the Bahamas National Select Team 98-74.

While the final score wasn't close, the Wildcats led by just one point at halftime and were relatively outplayed by the home team through 20 minutes. UK shot 1-13 from 3-point range while the Bahamas shot 60.9 percent in the half.

Behind 16 points from Illinois State transfer Antonio Reeves in the second half, Kentucky pushed itself to a hard-fought win, something that neither of the three previous victories were. Reeves finished the game with 22 points and was named MVP of the Big Blue Bahamas Tour. In four games, he managed 68 points, 14 boards, six assists and three steals. Reeves was dialed in from deep, shooting 14-27 from 3-point range over the weekend.

Sahvir Wheeler provided yet another stellar performance on Sunday, adding 20 points, four assists and two rebounds. After cashing in on five deep balls against Carleton University on Saturday, Jacob Toppin poured in 20 points to cap off an impressive weekend for the third-year Wildcat.

As he did all week, Oscar Tshiebwe silently dominated his opposition, compiling an 11-point, 12-rebound double double. And it wouldn't be a Kentucky exhibition if it didn't feature at least one mammoth dunk from sophomore Daimion Collins:

Kentucky hauled in a whopping 193 rebounds in the Bahamas, destroying all opposition on the glass. Perhaps even more impressive on the defensive end is the 56 steals and 29 blocks the Cats collected.

While the week has been accentuated by drama involving head coach John Calipari and UK Football head coach Mark Stoops, the Bahamas tour was a success for showcasing the incoming talent that the 2022-23 roster possesses.

It's easy to get lost in the excitement of blowouts in exhibition games in August, but phase one for Calipari's squad went down a treat. Just don't mention the phrase "basketball school" anytime soon.