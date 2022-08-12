Skip to main content

Willie Cauley-Stein Reportedly Inks One-Year Deal With Houston Rockets

Former Wildcat Willie Cauley-Stein is reportedly on the move once again. 

According to Shams Charania of The Athletic, Cauley-Stein has agreed to a one-year deal with the Houston Rockets and will compete for a roster spot in training camp. The deal makes Houston the fifth team that the center has been affiliated with since he entered the league in 2015. 

After spending three years at the University of Kentucky, he was selected by the Sacramento Kings with the sixth pick in the 2015 NBA Draft. In 422 career games, the Spearville, Kansas native is averaging 8.7 points and 5.9 rebounds a night in the league.

Cauley-Stein played just 20 games in the NBA last season, beginning the year with the Dallas Mavericks before he was waived and eventually signed to a ten-day contract by the Philadelphia 76ers in late February, which also ended in his release after two games. 

The big man will join fellow former Wildcat TyTy Washington Jr, whom the Rockets drafted this year with the 29th pick in the first round. Cauley-Stein, who turns 29 on Aug. 18, will compete amongst a crowded front court in Houston, including recent draft selections Alperen Sengun and Usman Garuba, as well as 7-foot-4 veteran Boban Marjanovic. 

