Woman Arrested Outside John Calipari's Home, Charged With Trespassing

A woman has been arrested outside of Kentucky Basketball Head Coach John Calipari's home in Lexington. 

UKPD have charged the woman with criminal trespassing and theft of a credit card. The Kentucky Kernel was first to report: 

University of Kentucky Police Chief Joe Monroe told the Kernel that the woman was looking for someone who does not live at the residence and may be undergoing mental evaluations.

UKPD and the Lexington Police Department responded to the incident around 11 a.m. Three police vehicles were parked outside the Calipari home shortly after 11:30 a.m.

