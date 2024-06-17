2025 five-star guard set to take a visit to meet Mark Pope and his staff
Coach Mark Pope is getting going recruiting the 2025 class, and one player this staff needs to land is five-star guard Jasper Johnson. The 6'4 combo guard currently plays at Link Academy in Branson, Missouri, but he is from Kentucky. Johnson went to Woodford County before transferring to Link Academy. Johnson's dad is the head football coach at Woodford County, and he played football for Kentucky.
Johnson recently told KSR that he would be taking an unofficial visit on the 18th of June to get to know Coach Pope and his staff. This is huge for Coach Pope and this staff, as Johnson is a player you just can't let end up at another school. Johnson is highly considering Alabama and Auburn, but this elite player can't get away from the Bluegrass State to play for another SEC school.
Clearly, Johnson really does want to play for Kentucky as he is going to listen to Coach Pope's pitch, but it won't be easy for the Wildcat's new head coach to land one of the best guards in the 2025 class.
Johnson is ranked as the 11th best player in the 2025 class according to 247Sports composite rankings. Hopefully, this visit goes well, and the Wildcats can stay in the race for an elite guard who grew up 30 minutes from Rupp Arena.
If this visit does go well, Johnson will more than likely come back to visit for a game when the season starts before he makes a decision on where he wants to play his college hoops.