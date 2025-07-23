2026 top 40 prospect discusses his recent offer from Kentucky
Kentucky is moving quickly with a top 40 stock-rising recruit in the 2026 class. After the staff first reached out to top 40 forward Maximo Adams, which was first reported by KSR's Jacob Polacheck on Tuesday, the four-star announced he had received an offer on Wednesday.
Adams was one of the standouts from Nike EYBL Peach Jam this past week, and seemed to make a good impression on Mark Pope and the Kentucky staff, as things are beginning to move quickly. The 6-6 forward briefly discussed his new offer from the Wildcats with Kentucky Wildcats on SI Wednesday afternoon, who he seems very high on as a program.
"I spoke to both Coach Cody and Pope on a Zoom call this morning,"he told Kentucky Wildcats on SI. "During our Zoom meeting, Coach (Pope) showed me a slideshow about Kentucky. It looked really great and interesting."
The top 40 prospect shared his brief thoughts on the Kentucky program, saying, "I think it's an amazing program with an amazing coach." As far as his overall recruitment goes, Kansas, Houston, Illinois, UCLA, USC, Arizona State and Michigan State are all after him, among others. USC is Adams' only visit so far, but others should be scheduled soon. In the month of July alone, Adams has seen his recruitment explode, recieving offers from Houston, Illinois, Texas, Alabama, Seton Hall, Nebraska, Arizona State, Washington and SMU.
Kentucky is moving fast with one of the nation's biggest stock risers from this past week as his recruitment continues to boom.