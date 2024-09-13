2027 Kentucky recruit shares what the Kentucky offer means to him
Kentucky is beginning to look ahead to recruiting the future. This week, the Wildcats extended two offers in the class of 2027, their first offers in the class. Earlier this week, Mark Pope and the Kentucky staff extended their first offer in the class to forward Baba Oladotun, who is seen as the best player in the class. On Thursday, the Wildcats followed that up with an offer to Obinna Ekezie Jr., who is one of the best big men in the class.
Ekezie Jr. was one of the players that Mark Pope watched this week when stopping by his high school, Prolific Prep to check out he and one of their major targets in the 2025 class, Niko Bundalo. Along with the Wildcats, the 6-foot-11 big man has received offers from the likes of Houston, Arizona State, California, and Stanford. Plenty of programs already have Ekezie Jr. on their radar with him only being a sophomore, and Kentucky is one of those.
Following the offer from Mark Pope and the Kentucky staff, Ekezie Jr. spoke with Kentucky Wildcats on SI to discuss what the offer means to him.
"The Kentucky offer means a lot to me because it shows that all the work I’m putting in is showing. To be offered by Kentucky is a very big achievement."- Obinna Ekezie Jr.
The big man's recruitment is only in its beginning stages, and having Kentucky and some other high-major programs involved in his recruitment already is a great sign for the things to come. Mark Pope and the staff is getting ahead of the game already making their presence known in recruiting 2027 prospects.