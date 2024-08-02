247Sports believes Kentucky has the best SG in college basketball
Kentucky Coach Mark Pope went and got a bunch of talented players out of the transfer portal, but one of the best players on his 2024-25 roster played for him last year at BYU.
That would be Kentucky shooting guard Jaxson Robinson who led BYU in scoring last season averaging 14.2 points per game.
Isaac Trotter of 247Sports ranked the best player at each position in college basketball, and he ranked Robinson as the best shooting guard in all of college hoops.
Here is Trotter's reasoning for ranking Robinson as the best shooting guard in college basketball, "It was a complete no-brainer for Robinson to follow Mark Pope from BYU to Kentucky. The coveted Big 12 Sixth Man of the Year knows the system, can shoot the cover off the ball, and will sprint the floor in transition for 3's against scrambling defenses. Robinson is really good at what he does well. Can he add more creation and rim pressure to his repertoire?"
When watching film on Robinson from the last season at BYU, it is pretty clear that he is going to have a special season in Lexington. Robinson has a real shot at averaging around 20 points per game this season and could work his way into the NBA Draft despite being an older player.
After two unsuccessful stints in the SEC at Texas A&M and Arkansas, Robinson is excited to have the opportunity to prove that he belongs in the SEC. The Wildcats have a breakout star on their hands for the 2024-25 season.