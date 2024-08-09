247Sports predicts the role for the most underrated player on Kentucky's 2024-25 roster
The most underrated player on the 2024-25 Kentucky basketball roster is Ansley Almonor. Last season at Fairleigh Dickinson, he led the team in scoring, averaging 16.4 points per game while shooting 39.4% from three.
The 6'7 undersized forward is going to be an elite backup four for Mark Pope's team this season.
Isaac Trotter of 247Sports listed Almonor's role as part of the forward rotation. More than likely, Almonor will come off the bench for Andrew Carr to give him a rest.
Here is the expected role for Almonor; according to Trotter, "Almonor is another high-volume shooter that Pope prioritized to fill out this roster. Sensing a theme? The 6-foot-7, 220-pound forward shot 37% from 3-point range on over seven attempts per game. We'll see how much he actually plays. In theory, Almonor is a serviceable backup to Carr at the 4. But when Carr sits, Kentucky could shift to a four-guard lineup featuring Brea, Robinson, Oweh, and Butler or Kriisa. That could leave Almonor out in the cold, a bit. But he's a veteran shot-maker who shouldn't have an issue embracing a bench role at *checks notes* Kentucky."
Almonor is a player who Kentucky fans aren't talking enough about. As Trotter said, he shot nearly 40% from three on seven attempts per game. He will be a mismatch in the SEC, as he knows how to play his position undersized.
His ability to shoot the three ball is going to make a dangerous three-point shooting team even better. There are so many different lineup combinations Coach Pope can use with Almonor that will make this Kentucky team the best shooting team in college basketball.