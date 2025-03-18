A 2024 March Madness star picked Kentucky to lose to the Troy Trojans
The most memorable players in the NCAA Tournament are those who lead Cinderella teams to victories in the Big Dance. For Kentucky fans, some of the most well-known, memorable tournament players might be a bit too familiar.
Two of the names that come to mind are Jack Gohlke from last year's Oakland team and Doug Edert from Saint Peter's. These two players have the same thing in common, which is beating the Kentucky Wildcats in the NCAA Tournament.
Gohlke led the Oakland Golden Grizzlies past three-seed Kentucky last season 80-76 thanks to a career-high 32 points on ten made threes.
Now, there is a new head coach at Kentucky, and Mark Pope has the Wildcats sitting as a three-seed in the NCAA Tournament, setting up for a matchup with 14-seed Troy. The March Madness social media pages just posted the brackets of lots of basketball players, analysts, and celebrities and Gohlke's bracket was one that was posted.
In his bracket, last year's March Madness hero predicted the Kentucky Wildcats to lose to the Troy Trojans in the first round of the NCAA Tournament. It is hard to believe that the Kentucky Wildcats could be knocked off by a 14-seed two years in a row but crazier things have happened.
Big Blue Nation is not the biggest fan of Gohlke, as he sent the Wildcats packing early last year, and it is clear the sharpshooter is playing into this. Pope's team needs to take down the Trojans and bust Gohlke's bracket with a deep NCAA Tournament run.