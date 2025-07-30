A 2026 top 3 overall forward has rescheduled his Kentucky visit
One of Kentucky's top targets in the 2026 class has rescheduled his visit to Lexington. 2026 top five forward Christian Collins will now take his official visit to Kentucky from October 3-5, a source told Kentucky Wildcats on SI. The previous date was scheduled for October 12, but the Collins family was seeking a better date to fit their schedule.
Kentucky Wildcats on SI was previously notified about the visit date change in an interview last week with Collins' mother. Now, it's official. As for other visits on the docket for Collins, he will take a trip to USC on August 30 as well as Oregon on September 6. In the interview last week, Collins' mother said Kentucky was one of the schools reaching out most consistently currently, along with USC and California. The Collins family has had longtime ties with Kentucky assistant coach Jason Hart, whose son went to the same school as the five-star forward. Plenty of other schools are involved with the top five prospect including Duke, Houston, Kansas, Baylor, Arizona, Arizona State, Louisville, Arkansas, Alabama, Tennessee and USC, among some others.
In the interview with Kentucky Wildcats on SI last week, Collins' mother spoke about what the five-star prospect is looking for in a school. "His major is going to be business, so we're going to want to look into a strong academic program," Collins said. "I would say strength and conditioning, making sure that his mental health is good, making sure that there's a good schedule for him to accomplish his goals, as well as put him in a position to win a championship."
Kentucky will look to continue making a good impression when Collins and his family arrive in Lexington.