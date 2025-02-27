A buzzer beater from former Sooner Otega Oweh leads #17 Kentucky past Oklahoma 83-82
The Kentucky Wildcats made the trip to Norman, Oklahoma, to take on the Sooners in what was a must-win game for Mark Pope's squad. It was a back-and-forth game where both teams went on runs and the Wildcats took Oklahoma's last punch and found a way to win.
This was the type of game where the Wildcats just had to find a way to win no matter what, and they did it thanks to Otega Oweh. In this game, Oweh was facing off with his former team, and clearly, it meant a lot to him as he scored 28 points.
Oweh scored the final 18 points for the Wildcats, which means no other Wildcat aside from Oweh scored past the 9:20 mark.
The biggest basket of the game for the Wildcats came from Oweh with six seconds left as he found a way to make a tricky layup fall and win it for the Wildcats.
Jeremiah Fears, who had 18 points, brought the ball down the floor, but the Wildcats got the stop to secure the victory. Without this win, it is hard to see a world where Kentucky is a three-seed in the NCAA and the top eight-seed in the SEC Tournaments, so it was huge for Pope's team.
Jaxson Robinson made his return in this game but didn't play in the second half with his wrist iced up. This is something to monitor, as Robinson just returned from this wrist injury.
This win will help the Wildcats bring a lot of momentum with them when the #1 Auburn Tigers come to Rupp Arena on Saturday.