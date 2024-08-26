A career year for Anthony Davis could help the Los Angeles Lakers get over the Denver Nuggets hump
The 2024-25 NBA season is right around the corner, and it is a make-or-break year for the Los Angeles Lakers. The team brought in a new head coach, JJ Redick, who is hoping to help elevate this team to a new level. Redick is a first-time head coach in the NBA, but he is well respected in the game, and many believe this hire is going to work out for the Lakers.
With LeBron James at the very tail end of his career, the Lakers window for winning is closing, so the team needs to have a big season this year.
The Nuggets have been the Laker's kryptonite, so mission one for Redick will be to help this team get over that hump. One way for the Lakers to stop Nikola Jokic, Jamal Murray, and the rest of the Nuggets will be for Anthony Davis to have a career year.
Last season, Davis averaged 24.7 points, 12.6 rebounds, 3.5 assists, and 2.3 blocks per game. Davis also played in 76 games last season for the Lakers, which was the most in any season of his 12-season NBA career. Coach Redick has talked about getting the ball to Davis and letting him cook, so if this happens, he could average a 30-point double-double this season.
If Davis is able to have a career season, it will be a big boost for this Lakers team, who are trying to get over the Denver Nuggets hump before James retires.