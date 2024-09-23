A former Kentucky basketball legend is joining the New Orleans Pelicans coaching staff
One of the best single-game performances in college basketball history was the game where Jodie Meeks scored 54 points against Tennessee. This made Meeks a legend in Lexington, as all Kentucky fans love seeing the Wildcats take down the Vols.
Over the weekend, Meeks was inducted into the Kentucky Athletics Hall of Fame, and while in town for these festivities, he announced that this season, he will coach for the New Orleans Pelicans.
When it comes to the Pelicans last season, they weren't the best shooting the three ball and the hope for the team is that Meeks can help this team be better from deep. The Pelicans GM traded away some of the team's big men in the offseason, and the goal will be to play a tad bit smaller but improve from three. Meeks will do everything in his power to help the Pelicans with this goal.
Kentucky's star player from last season, Antonio Reeves, plays for the Pelicans now and is a player who should be able to help the team from deep. It will be interesting to see if Reeves is able to carve out a role, but knowing the goals of the organization shooting wise, there is a role on this team for the All-American.
Meeks will try and help this team get better from deep, and if he is able to do that, more coaching opportunities will come up for the Kentucky legend. The Pelicans are in good hands with Meeks, as he is an all-time great three-point shooter.