A Former Kentucky player transferred away from John Calipari at Arkansas
A former Kentucky Wildcat turned Arkansas Razorback has hit the transfer portal. According to ESPN's Jonathan Givony, Razorback big man Zvonimir Ivisic has entered the transfer portal after following John Calipari to Arkansas, which will be his second time in two seasons doing so. A fan favorite at Kentucky, Ivisic is expected to be an intriguing transfer for many schools.
The 7-2 big man could fit well in a Mark Pope offense with his ability to stretch the floor and of course his length. Last season at Arkansas, Ivisic averaged 8.5 points, 4.3 rebounds and 0.8 assists, shooting 47.3 percent overall and 37.6 percent from deep. His production took a big drop toward the end of last season, mainly due to a wrist injury, but Ivisic at his best makes him a very intriguing big man that should receive a lot of attention in the portal.
Ivisic's best game included a 27-point performance against Alabama, where he added 7 rebounds, 2 assists and 3 blocks, shooting an impressive 5-9 from three. The upside is certainly there, one of the reasons Big Blue Nation was sad to see him leave Lexington. His role took a hit toward the end of last season, but the games he played a lot, Ivisic was certainly a factor. In SEC play, the big man had a 27 points against Alabama, 25 against LSU, a 20-point performance against Missouri, 18 against Texas and three 14-point performances.
The upside of Ivisic is something for many schools to consider. He will have plenty of suitors, but could Mark Pope be interested in the former Wildcat?