A former Kentucky star was listed in ESPN's most recent NBA Mock Draft
The NBA Draft is right around the corner, and a handful of former Kentucky Wildcats will be hoping to hear their names called. One former Wildcat who has a real shot to be taken in the draft is sharpshooter Koby Brea.
Last season for the Wildcats, Brea averaged 11.6 points per game while shooting 47% from the field and 43.5% from three on 5.9 attempts per game from deep. Over his five-year college basketball career, Brea was a 43.4% three-point shooter highlighted by his 2023-24 season at Dayton, where he shot 49.8% from three on 6.1 attempts per game.
In a recent NBA mock draft from ESPN, Brea was taken with the 54th pick to the Indiana Pacers, who are getting ready to take on the New York Knicks in the Eastern Conference Finals.
The Pacers are one of the best teams in the NBA when it comes to shooting the three ball, so Brea would be a great fit with a team that looks to be really good for the foreseeable future.
Brea has been one of the best shooters college basketball has seen in a long time, and he, without question, is a player that can come off the bench and be a knockdown shooter for an NBA team.
Brea has some things to work on once he is in the pros when it comes to defense, but there is no question the league has a role for Brea somewhere.
The NBA Draft is coming up on June 25th, and Brea and a few other Wildcats will hope to be selected.