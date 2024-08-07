A former Kentucky Wildcat star is going to be Rob Dillingham's mentor in the NBA
Rob Dillingham was drafted by the San Antonio Spurs but traded to the Minnesota Timberwolves. This is very exciting for the rookie out of Kentucky because not often does a player selected in the top ten go to a contender.
Dillingham will play with another former Kentucky Wildcat star and that is Karl-Anthony Towns. The big man recently posted a video on his social media of him talking to Dillingham's father. It sounds like Towns plans to be a mentor for Dillingham as the rookie settles into the flow of playing in the NBA.
Towns had this to say to Dillingham's father on the phone, "Whatever it may be, I got him. Don't even worry. Your son is with his brother now. Welcome to Minnesota. I can't wait to show him what playoff basketball looks like."
These two former Wildcats are going to be a fun duo in the NBA, as Towns is the best shooting big man in the NBA. Dillingham will pass to Towns for open shots, but the rookie won't be afraid to shoot the ball himself.
Dillingham has the makings of a star in the NBA because he can score in bunches and facilitate. This is exactly what the Timberwolves were looking for in the draft, which is what makes this such a perfect fit.
Big Blue Nation will love to hear that Towns is going to mentor Dillingham in the NBA, as these two players are fan favorites in Lexington. The Timberwolves might have become a popular team in Lexington, Kentucky.