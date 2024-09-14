A pair of Kentucky recruits tease teaming up on social media
Fresh off of a visit to Kentucky, 2025 forward prospect Caleb Wilson then teased teaming up with another target for the Wildcats, 2025 guard Acaden Lewis, who recently included the Wildcats in his top list of schools. Lewis is down to Kentucky, North Carolina, Duke, and UConn.
Coincidentally, Wilson is focused on just a handful of schools, with Kentucky being the only one he and Lewis have in common. The five-star guard is focused on Kentucky, Alabama, UCF, LSU, and Auburn, who are among his list of 12 schools. Fresh off of a visit on Friday, Wilson commented under Lewis' post on X about his top four schools saying, "come on over bro." Could Kentucky be what he's alluding too? Judging by the teams they have in common on their lists, that could be the case.
Wilson is currently on a visit to Kentucky and will be in attendance for the Wildcats' football game on Saturday night against Georgia. As of right now, he has upcoming visits scheduled to UCF (Sept. 27-28) and Alabama (Oct. 4-5). As for Lewis, he is one that Kentucky has been on for a while, and the new coaching staff at Kentucky has made him a major priority in the class of 2025. Now, Kentucky seems to be turning up the heat in pursuit of Wilson, someone John Calipari was even targeting in his time at Kentucky.
Could Kentucky land both of these talented prospects? It certainly seems like they may be hinting at teaming up in college, and Kentucky is high on both of their lists.