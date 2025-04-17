A promising guard will be returning to Kentucky next season
Kentucky is getting a promising piece from this season's roster back for next season. On Thursday, Collin Chandler announced he would be returning to Kentucky for his sophomore season to play once again under Mark Pope in Lexington. A player who showed flashes of improvement last season, Chandler has Kentucky fans excited for the jump he could make next season.
This season, the 6-5 guard played a limited role off the bench, of course, after returning to basketball after taking two years off on a mormon mission. Chandler averaged 2.7 points, 1.0 rebounds and 0.7 assists, shooting 36.1 percent overall and 34.7 percent from three-point range. Chandler showed his impact in many areas on the floor, sometimes with his shooting or playmaking and other times it was his defense. His best game last season was against LSU in Rupp Arena, where he had 11 points on 3-8 shooting and 3-6 from deep, even hitting a three from near the mid-court logo. He also added 4 rebounds and 4 assists to his statline. It wasn't just that game, though, where he shined. Chandler also contributed to Kentucky's first-round win over Troy in the NCAA Tournament with 9 points on two threes, an assist and a rebound.
Chandler did a great job stepping up off the bench when the team needed him, even if the stats don't jump off the page. When Kentucky dealt with an inconsistent rotation with injuries to Lamont Butler, Jaxson Robinson and Kerr Kriisa, Chandler was one of the players who stepped up in a big way off the bench when his role was asked to expand.
A very promising player in Chandler, and he will get to showcase his improvements in front of Kentucky fans in Rupp Arena next season.