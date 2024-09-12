A Rockets teammate of Reed Sheppard compared his shooting to an NBA legend
Former Kentucky Wildcat Reed Sheppard is getting ready to make his NBA debut for the Houston Rockets in a few months. Heading into the NBA Draft, there were concerns with Sheppard as an NBA prospect, but in the Summer League, he was incredible, and now many believe Sheppard will win Rookie of the Year.
Sheppard was drafted third overall by the Rockets, mostly thanks to his shooting ability. Last season for the Kentucky Wildcats, Sheppard was the best shooter in college basketball, and that is exactly what the Rockets were looking to add via the draft.
Sheppard's teammate Amen Thompson was recently talking to Locked On Rockets host Jackson Gatlin and Thompson told Gatlin that Sheppard has Steph Curry range shooting the three ball.
That is high praise Sheppard received from Thompson, knowing Curry is the best shooter in NBA history. Sheppard is going to be an elite shooter during his NBA career, and with this young core of players, the Rockets could be one of the best teams in the league down the road.
Sheppard is going to start the season coming off the bench behind veteran point guard Fred VanVleet, but some believe that over the course of the season, Sheppard could take over as PG1.
The Rockets are a team that many expect could slip into the playoffs this season, and if this does happen, Sheppard will be a big reason why. Big Blue Nation will love rooting on the Kentucky kid Sheppard during his career in H-Town.