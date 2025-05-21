A surprise Kentucky player was listed as a first rounder in a 2026 NBA Mock Draft
The first player Mark Pope added to the 2025-26 roster via the transfer portal is former Tulane guard Kam Williams. Because he was added to the roster so early, fans don't talk about Williams as much as some other players, but this kid is going to be a star.
Last season, as a true freshman for the Green Wave, Williams averaged 9.3 points, 4.5 rebounds, 1.3 assists, 1.4 steals, and 1.1 blocks per game. Williams shot 48.5% from the field and 41.2% from three.
The 6'8 freshman was lights out from three last season as that elite percentage came on 4.6 attempts per game.
With his height at 6'8 and his wingspan over seven feet, he clearly has a ton of NBA upside, and NBADraft.net seems to agree as they have him listed as a first-round pick in their 2026 NBA mock draft. NBADraft.net has Williams going 16th overall to the Orlando Magic.
Williams is a freak athlete, which is why many believe he is going to be so special for the Wildcats.
Not many Kentucky fans believe right now that Williams is going to be in the starting lineup, but he has a real shot to beat out Jasper Johnson and Denzel Aberdeen to start for this team.