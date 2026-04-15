A top transfer forward has rescheduled his visit to Kentucky

Plenty of developments have been happening as of late with Kentucky's efforts in the portal. Not only is BYU making a strong push to return PG Rob Wright, Kentucky is seen as the current frontrunner for Zoom Diallo, unless they land Wright or another school swoops. As for the frontcourt, things are also taking a turn.

On Tuesday night, it was reported by On3's Joe Tipton that Kentucky is now officially out of the running for St. Mary's power forward Paulius Marauskas. But now, it looks like one of Kentucky's expected visitors has rescheduled his visit, which just so happens to be their other top target at the four spot. Syracuse transfer forward Donnie Freeman will now visit Kentucky sometime soon after his UConn visit, which begins on Friday, according to Trilly Donavan. Interestingly enough, Dan Hurley and the Huskies are seen as the frontrunners.

Kentucky has a chance with Freeman, but they sure liked the idea of getting the first visit. Now, they're going to hope that the 6-9 forward makes it out of Storrs without making a decision. Freeman is one of the best players in the portal for a reason, and Mark Pope is also on him for a very good reason. Freeman would be excellent in Pope's system, as that Amari Williams role that the head coach succeeded with in year one in Lexington is an intriguing pitch. As a capable shooter, Freeman can really grow that part of his game next year, but it's the passing as a big man where he could really thrive. Last season with the Orange, the 6-9 forward averaged 16.5 points, 7.2 rebounds and 1.3 assists per game, really showcasing the scoring part of his game.

In Lexington, Freeman would really be used in a more facilating type of role, easing the load from how much scoring he had to do for Syracuse last season. Freeman notched eight 20+ point game this past season, and would be an excellent get for whoever can land him. For Kentucky. they really need to hope his visit to UConn doesn't blow him away because considering that the Huskies look to be the current leader and the fact that the Wildcats are getting the last visit, that's a dangerous spot to be in with your clear top power forward target.

Obviously, Kentucky is pursuing other forward targets like Isaac Celiscar and DeSean Goode as well, who would be great depth pieces, but there's nothing like landing your top guy at the four spot, and Freeman, a top 15 transfer, would please BBN.