Acaden Lewis comments on his decision to revoke his Kentucky pledge
Mark Pope lost a commitment on Thursday evening as four-star point guard Acaden Lewis decided he would no longer be a part of Kentucky's 2025 recruiting class.
This came as a bit of a surprise to Big Blue Nation as there was no real information leading up to the decision.
Lewis had this to say to Jonathan Givony about his decision to not play at Kentucky, "This was an incredibly difficult decision, but I have to do what's best for my future. Thank you to Coach Pope and the whole Kentucky staff for all they've done for me so far."
Now, Coach Pope and the staff have to make a decision about the future of the point guard position. Thier options are to go get another player in the transfer portal or roll with Collin Chandler or Travis Perry as the backup.
Chandler really started to get things going toward the end of the season for the Wildcats. He is a great defender and can shoot the ball at a high level. If the staff is capable of helping Chandler get better as a natural point guard when it comes to ball handling and decision-making, he could be a year two star.
There are still a lot of solid options at the point guard position in the transfer portal, but there is a chance the staff just rolls the dice with Chandler. If they did this, it would give the staff a lot more money to play with to get an elite shooter like Lamar Wilkerson.