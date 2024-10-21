According to analytics there is a wide gap between the ceiling and floor for Kentucky basketball
The 2024-25 Kentucky basketball team is going to be very interesting, knowing the Wildcats have pulled together a roster full of new players via the transfer portal. This is due to the coaching change, but it is really hard to project a basketball team that is full of players that come in via the portal.
This makes the ceiling and floor a wide gap for the Kentucky Wildcats this season, and the analytics back that statement. According to the college basketball analytics page EvanMiya, the Wildcats have a ceiling of the fourth best team in college basketball, but the floor is 125th.
There are multiple ways to look at these analytics, and the first way is to say it's great to see the Wildcats near the top when it comes to ceiling. On the other hand, Kentucky fans need to understand that it is really hard to project a team like the Wildcats have this season.
Kentucky also has a lot of players who played lower levels of division one basketball, so seeing how these guys adjust to the SEC will have a big impact on how the season goes.
Kentucky fans can rest assured knowing the Wildcats will have an elite offense system thanks to the coaching staff and if the players are making shots this Kentucky team is going to be very good. The analytics believe this Kentucky team has the upside of being one of the best teams in college basketball, which means it could be a special season in year one under Mark Pope.