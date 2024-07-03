According to Rockets head coach Ime Udoka Reed Sheppard is the 'Perfect Match'
The Houston Rockets selected former Kentucky Wildcat Reed Sheppard with the third overall pick of the 2024 NBA Draft.
Yesterday, the Rockets introduced Sheppard, and he had his first press conference in Houston. We also got to hear from Rockets head coach Ime Udoka, who had a lot of great things to say about Sheppard.
Coach Udoka had this to say about the Rockets selecting Sheppard, "The shooting ability, the IQ, he has a great background lineage with his parents, and if you know about their story, you know he's raised well and raised in a basketball family and huge community in Kentucky. So all those things stood out, and then you get to know the person, and it was a perfect match."
This is an excellent quote from Coach Udoka, showing that Sheppard will fit in well with what the Rockets are looking for. Another quote from Udoka discusses how Sheppard's ability to shoot the ball is the reason they took him with the third overall pick.
Coach Udoka also discussed how Shepard will be with the Rockets and not the G-League team this season, but he will have to work for his role. Nothing is going to be handed to the former Wildcat, which is exactly what Sheppard wants.
Sheppard is going to become a fan favorite in Houston just as he was in Lexington during his college career. If Sheppard shoots the ball in the NBA like he did in college, he will be a young star for a Rockets team that has a very high upside.