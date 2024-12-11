According to the analytics Kentucky's starting lineup is one of the best in college basketball
In the new day and age of technology, there are a lot more advanced analytics for college basketball, and these analytics love the Kentucky Wildcats. The Evan Miya Rankings are some of the best analytical rankings in college basketball, and they believe the Wildcats are elite.
In these rankings, the Wildcats are eighth best in college basketball with an elite efficiency ranking both on offense and defense. While it is great to see that the analytics love the Kentucky Wildcats, there is something on these analytics rankings that should excite Kentucky fans even more than this.
The Evan Miya Rankings put together a list of the ten best lineup combinations in college basketball, and the Wildcats starting five is the ninth-best lineup in college hoops. The lineup of Lamont Butler, Otega Oweh, Jaxson Robinson, Andrew Carr, and Amari Williams is one of the best in college hoops.
According to Evan Miya, the Wildcats also have the ninth-best roster in the nation, plus, this website lists Koby Brea as the best shooter in college hoops.
The point of talking about the analytics here is that the Wildcats do have the necessary talent to make a deep run in the NCAA Tournament and put up a solid record in the gauntlet of SEC play.
Many thought the veteran-led Kentucky team would be solid, but this team didn't have the talent needed to win it all. The Wildcats have quickly proved that they are more than capable of winning it all, as Coach Pope's team is one of the best in the nation.