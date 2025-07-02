After a long wait Jaxson Robinson has finally inked an NBA deal
Heading into the 2024-25 season, many would have argued that the Kentucky player who had the most NBA upside was BYU transfer Jaxson Robinson. Some even thought Robinson would stay in the 2024 draft and be taken in the second round, but he followed Mark Pope to Kentucky.
Robinson wasn't able to play the entire season after going down with a wrist injury that required surgery, and he went undrafted in the 2025 NBA Draft. He wasn't expected to be taken in the draft, but what did come as a surprise was how long it took for an NBA team to call.
After a long wait yesterday, Robinson finally received a phone call and signed an Exhibit-10 deal with the Cleveland Cavaliers. Hopefully, Robinson is able to play well in the Summer League and prove that he is worthy of an NBA roster spot.
The 6'6 guard has all of the ability in the world, and there is no question that he is good enough to make an NBA roster.
Last season for the Wildcats, Robinson averaged 13 points, 3.5 rebounds, and 1.7 assists per game while shooting 43.2% from the field and 37.6% from deep.
Robinson seems to be back at 100% after his wrist surgery, so the next few weeks will give the former Wildcat time to prove that he is an NBA-caliber player. Knowing it took this long for an NBA team to give JRob a shot, all of Big Blue Nation will be rooting for him as his NBA journey gets started.