Amari Williams has to be dominant for Kentucky to have a solid SEC record
It has been a terrific start to the season for Mark Pope's Kentucky Wildcats, but things are about to get much more challenging when the team gets into SEC play.
One player who is going to be key when the Wildcats begin conference play is Amari Williams. Early into the season, Williams has been an analytic darling, but the eye test has said some other things at times on defense. Williams has struggled to put his hands up and contest shots, but clearly, the staff worked on this with the seven-footer ahead of the matchup with Brown as he swotted away three shots.
When it comes to physicality, the SEC is going to be a different beast, so Williams is going to have to defend some of the best bigs in college hoops who play physical ball.
Williams has to rebound the ball as well which he has done at a high level early into the season. Rebounding has been an issue for the team as a whole this season, so the Wildcats man in the middle needs to find a way to pull down some boards in conference play.
If Williams is able to keep getting better and better it is going to help this team a lot during SEC play. The one-two punch of Williams and Brandon Garrison has been solid this season thus far, but if these two keep improving as the season goes, the entire team will benefit. Kentucky needs Williams to start playing the elite defense that he is more than capable of doing.