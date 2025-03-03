Amari Williams is surprised how well he has managed physicality in SEC play
As the end of the regular season nears, Kentucky basketball is getting ready for their final two games of the season this week before the postseason begins. By now, fans know how every player performs, their strengths and weaknesses, and one player who has been playing his basketball down the stretch of the season has been Amari Williams.
Williams, who seemed to struggle with the physicality of the SEC very early on, quickly embraced it and is now playing at a very high level. Williams talked about his major growth in that area, even since his time at Drexel, when talking to media on Monday ahead of the final week of the regular season.
"Something that I always questioned coming into this league was physicality. I knew that at Drexel I wasn't able to show it as much, and it took me a while to adjust at this level. But ever since conference play has gone on, I've been managing it quite well, defensively and offensively. I'd say that's something that caught me by surprise the most.- Williams on handling physicality.
This season, Williams is averaging 11.0 points, 8.8 rebounds, 3.1 assists, and 1.3 blocks per game. Through SEC play, the big man has had eight double-doubles, with one of those actually being a triple-double. His play has been stellar in SEC games this season, and he really has embraced the physicality that comes with playing in a league that is having one of the best years in college basketball history.
Kentucky will need the production to continue from Williams with the postseason looming, especialliy if they want to make a deep run in March.