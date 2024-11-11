Amari Williams likes the unselfishness of this Kentucky team
Kentucky is now 2-0 on the season after a 100-72 win over Bucknell on Saturday. A big identity of this team so far is the incredible passing ability, and just how everyone shares the ball. That ability along with the fast pace, shot-making, and energy that translates to defensive end makes this team so fun to watch.
It's the passing ability that is standing out the most so far, and to Amari Williams, the unselfishness from everyone on the team is the magic behind the impressive ball movement. Each player has a knack for making the extra pass.
"The unselfishness amongst the team, like, we don't really have one guy who just goes out and gets all the ball screens and shoots all the shots. It's just as a team, I think they said something like seven guys are averaging double digits right now. I feel like that's just crazy. That just shows what we're doing and leading the nation in assists so far, too. That's really good."- Williams on the team's unselfishness.
The assist-to-turnover ratio has been really good so far this season. Combined through their first two games, the Wildcats have dished out 53 assists, while committing 22 turnovers. The ratio for each game has been very impressive, and with how much they pass the ball around, having that low of turnovers is pretty encouraging as Kentucky gets set for its first test of the season on Tuesday against Duke.
They'll face off against the Blue Devils on Tuesday night in the Champions Classic in Atlanta at 9 p.m. ET on ESPN.