Amari Williams on Brandon Garrison: 'You wouldn't think he's a sophomore'
On Thursday, Kentucky center Amari Williams spoke with the media about the season and how the offseason has gone so far. One topic Williams discussed was how his fellow center Brandon Garrison has been playing so far.
Williams had this to say about his fellow center Garrison, "I mean, he's great. You wouldn't think he's a sophomore. You know he's about to go into his sophomore year. He's physical. Even just his touch around the basket. He's always playing above the rim. He's going to do a lot this season."
The seven-footer Williams, who transferred in from Drexel, has played a lot more basketball than Garrison, so he is helping the sophomore learn ahead of the 2024-25 season. Now, having spoken to both of these players, the main takeaway is that they both respect one another, and each of them wants to make the other better.
Kentucky's big men down low are both learning this system very quickly, and Coach Mark Pope has been impressed with how they are playing early into the offseason.
On Tuesday, Garrison talked about how good both he and Williams are at passing the basketball, which is a big part of Coach Pope's system.
Williams and Garrison aren't being talked about as one of the better center duos in the SEC, but they should be and have a lot to prove this season.
This team is getting close off the court very quickly, and that is going to lead to wins on the floor this season for Coach Pope. Things are coming together nicely in Lexington.