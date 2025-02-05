Amari Williams's elite play bodes well for a tournament run with a healthy Lamont Butler
Kentucky fans have been frustrated with the play of the Wildcats over the last few games, but there are some ways to take positives away. Before the struggles started for the Wildcats, one of the big gripes of Big Blue Nation was the play of Amari Williams.
While the Wildcats have lost their last two ball games, Williams has played his best basketball with a double-double against Arkansas and a triple-double against Ole Miss. In his last three games, including the big win over Tennessee, Williams is averaging 14 points, 12.3 rebounds, and 5.6 assists per game. The Wildcats seven-footer has played physically, which Kentucky fans have been begging for all season long.
The big issue for the Wildcats of late has been defense, as they are missing the on-ball defense of Lamont Butler. While Butler being on the floor is a boost, Coach Pope has a lot of work to do to get this defense tournament ready.
If Williams is able to play like this the rest of the season and Butler comes back improving this defense, the Wildcats can still make a run. If Butler isn't able to get back on the floor, it will be really hard for this team to do something special in March.
Butler coming back won't be a full on fix to the defense. Players like Andrew Carr, Koby Brea, Ansley Almonor, Jaxson Robinson, and Travis Perry will need to step up on defense.
If Kentucky's defense is able to improve with Butler on the floor and Williams playing elite basketball, this team, thanks to their shooting, can make a run.