Amari Williams says Kentucky matches up well with Duke
Kentucky has a big test on their hands as they get set to take on the No. 6 Duke Blue Devils. Of course, there's a lot of history between the two historic programs, but tonight is Mark Pope's first big matchup of his tenure as the head coach at Kentucky.
The players know it's a big game, but they're treating it like just another game. They're excited for it, and Amari Williams knows they'll feel the excitement just before tip-off.
"Like Coach Pope says, it's the next game, but it's in the big arena. It's going to be fun for sure. ...I feel like we're going to feel it just before the game starts, when we warm up and stuff, but it's just energy, what we use to help us throughout the game."- Williams on the big-game feeling.
Williams says the Wildcats know what Duke has and what they will bring, and he feels like they match up well with the Blue Devils.
"We know who they've got. Similar to us, they've got a deep bench, a lot of older guys. So, it'll be fun. I feel like we match up well with them."- Williams on matching up with Duke.
With two skilled big men on the other side, Williams knows that the emphasis will need to be on rebounding. Mark Pope challenged them to get better at rebounding after the first game, and they answered the call. They'll need to answer it again with 7-foot-2 big man Khaman Maluach going against them, on top of their other big men.