Amari Williams shares what Kentucky will learn in the matchup with Clemson
The Kentucky Wildcats have a tough week coming up as they are set to play two Quad 1 games away from Rupp Arena. The first game is coming on campus at Clemson as the Wildcats take on the Tigers in the SEC/ACC Challenge. Then, on Saturday, the Wildcats have an even tougher task as they face #7 Gonzaga in Seattle.
Big Blue Nation is going to learn a lot about this basketball this week. This will be the first test to see how the Wildcats play in hectic environments. Luckily, Kentucky is a veteran-led team that has played a lot of games in enemy territory.
One of the veterans is seven-footer Amari Williams, who shared on Monday why these games are so important for the Wildcats. Here is what Williams had to say about playing in two tough road environments this week, "Just the away crowd, you know, seeing how we can stick together even through tough environments. I feel like that's going to be the biggest factor where we're going to learn from these two games."
This week is going to be massive for the Wildcats NET Rankings as both of these are Quad 1 games. If Kentucky can prove that they can win big games away from Rupp Arena, it will be a big help when this team gets ready for SEC play.
Hopefully, the fact that this Kentucky team is made up of veterans will pay off as much as Kentucky fans think it will when this team takes on Clemson for their first on-campus road game.