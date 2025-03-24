An 84-75 win over Illinois will send Mark Pope's Kentucky Wildcats to the Sweet 16
Mark Pope and the Kentucky Wildcats took on the Illinois Fighting Illini in the Round of 32 and, despite being an underdog, found a way to win this game 84-75.
Heading into this game, the key was defense. If Kentucky had a good defensive game, they were going to get the win, and this is exactly what happened. The Fighting Illini only shot 28.1% from deep, making nine threes, but this was much better than the 40% they shot against Xavier.
Kentucky only turned the ball over five times in this game, while the Fighting Illini turned the ball over 14 times, turning into 26 Kentucky points. The Wildcats are not known as a team that creates a lot of turnovers, but they did when it mattered the most.
The Wildcats also outscored Illinois in the paint 40-32, which was a big key heading into this exciting matchup.
The Wildcats were led in this game by Koby Brea, who scored 23 points on 10-16 shooting from the field and 3-8 from deep. If Brea continues to play like this, the Wildcats will make a deep run in NCAA Tournament.
Lamont Butler had a great night, scoring 14 points on 4-5 shooting and 2-3 from deep. The veteran point guard also dished five assists, had three steals, and pulled down two rebounds.
Kentucky's win over the Fighting Illini sets up a date with their rival, the Tennessee Volunteers, in Indianapolis, with a spot in the Elite Eight up for grabs. The Wildcats will take on the Vols on Friday night, looking for their third win this season over Tennessee.